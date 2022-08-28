Police investigating shots fired along 9th St. NW

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police were called out around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, August 28, for a report of shots fired in the area of 9th Street NW.

Witnesses are said to have heard gun shots and a vehicle was hit.

No injuries have been reported.

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for anyone with information to call (434) 970-3280.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.