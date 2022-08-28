Police investigating shots fired along 9th St. NW
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police were called out around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, August 28, for a report of shots fired in the area of 9th Street NW.
Witnesses are said to have heard gun shots and a vehicle was hit.
No injuries have been reported.
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for anyone with information to call (434) 970-3280.
