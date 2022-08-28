About Gray Television: Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WVIR: WVIR-TV/GVIR-TV NBC29/CW29/NBC29 Weather Plus is the dominant television station in the desirable Charlottesville market. NBC29 is consistently the top-rated station in all news day parts. The station is located on the historic Downtown Mall in the heart of Charlottesville’s vibrant cultural district.

Job Summary/Description: NBC29 is looking for a dedicated Meteorologist to join our team. The ideal candidate must be a great communicator with a passion for meteorology, a master of social media, and a strong focus on lifestyle forecasts. Must possess excellent presentation skills, judgment, and ethics. Integrity, accountability, and teamwork are a MUST.

Create and deliver compelling weather content while using “Think like a viewer” mindset covering local weather to maintain a viewer relevant forecast. Update station website and social media accounts, adhere to station branding and promotion, and be a great communicator on air, on-line and in person.

*** Please note, the primary job responsibilities include, but are not limited to the duties listed above ***

Qualifications/Requirements: Great communicator with a passion for meteorology, a master of social media, and a strong focus on lifestyle forecasts. Must have a Bachelor degree in Science or equivalency. Candidate must be organized, motivated, and create great content for all platforms with strong verbal and written skills. MUST be willing to work flexible shifts and be on call when necessary. Hold a valid driver’s license and excellent driving record.

Qualified, interested applicants may go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now” , upload your resume, cover letter and references

Additional Info: Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, and transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.