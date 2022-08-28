Louisa County reminding voters of redistricting changes

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County election officials are reminding people redistricting means there may be some changes for the fall election.

You may not be going to your usual polling place.

“Louisa County has a new congressional district that we haven’t been in before for,” Electoral Board Chair Curtis Haymore said.

This changes polling places and precinct boundaries.

“Be sure to check that so you don’t go to your old polling place automatically,” Haymore said.

The way to check is to either go to vote.elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation or through a voter card that should come in the mail.

“You will also be getting a voter card in the mail, probably mid-October if not before, through the state, which will be sent out to everybody in the county,” Haymore said. “They’re required by law to get it at least 15 days before the November elections.”

The reason it isn’t earlier in Louisa County is because there wasn’t a primary in the 5th District this year.

“When we didn’t have a primary in Louisa County, we decided to tag along with the state and save our county a fair amount of money by doing the bulk rate that’s available through the state distribution,” Haymore said.

Early voting is also an option, which starts in Virginia on September 23 at your registrar’s office.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.