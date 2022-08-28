Dogwood Refillery celebrating first anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville business is celebrating its first year of helping people live more sustainably.

Dogwood Refillery marked its first anniversary of helping the community reduce, reuse, and recycle with an event Sunday, August 28.

The business says its efforts have kept more than 7,000 containers out of landfills.

“The store here allows customers to refill home cleaning products,” owner Alexandra Theriault said.

Theriault worked at a renewable energy company for six years before she took on the challenges of opening a storefront.

“I just wanted to kind of like share that with our community, and I wanted to help people reduce plastic in their lives,” Theriault said. “I want to make sure your products that you’re getting are safe for you, safe for your family, safe for the environment that comes in low-waste packaging as much as possible, and from companies who are going to do good.”

Dogwood Refillery says it invests in many central Virginia businesses to help them reach their sustainability goals.

“I’ve supported 18 other local businesses,” Theriault said. “I just feel surrounded by so many supportive people in the community.”

