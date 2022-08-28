Advertise With Us
Decades Arcade hosts charity pinball event

Decades Arcade
Decades Arcade(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville business is raising money for the Madison County Animal Shelter.

Decades Arcade hosted Thad’s Pinball Wizard Challenge Sunday, August 28.

The tournament is in honor of Thad Seeberger, a lifelong gamer and expert technician.

Decades Arcade wanted to keep Thad’s legacy alive through this tournament.

“So we have this friendly competition and people will win it, but even if you just play we want to spread the fun of gaming, which is what he really would have loved and then to do that while we’re raising money for a charity that he supported,” Lindsey Daniels said.

All proceeds will to the shelter to honor Thad’s love towards animals.

