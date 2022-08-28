Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Boar’s Head Resort hosts Virginia Festival of the Wheel

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort is hosting the fourth annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel.

Money raised from Sunday’s event is going to the UVA Cancer Center Patient Fund.

“It was started by our chairman, Mr. Michael Bolden,” board advisor Bill Krzastek said “His family had been affected by cancer, as well as friends.”

Hurley Haywood was a special guest at this year’s event.

The event raised $40,000 last year, and organizers are hoping to top that.

