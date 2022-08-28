Boar’s Head Resort hosts Virginia Festival of the Wheel

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort is hosting the fourth annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel.

Money raised from Sunday’s event is going to the UVA Cancer Center Patient Fund.

“It was started by our chairman, Mr. Michael Bolden,” board advisor Bill Krzastek said “His family had been affected by cancer, as well as friends.”

Hurley Haywood was a special guest at this year’s event.

The event raised $40,000 last year, and organizers are hoping to top that.

