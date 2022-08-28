6th Annual Seas the Day helping veterans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An event created by a University of Virginia student is helping and celebrating military veterans.

The sixth annual Seas The Day event was held Sunday, August 28. Dozens of support groups set up tents and displays to make sure veterans know what’s out there for them.

“Often veterans just don’t know what’s out there and available,” Phil Clark, a board member at the West Point Society of Monticello, said. “That’s the main reason we’re here.”

Clark spent 21 years as an officer in the U.S. Army. He says more than 300 people signed up for Sunday’s event.

“It’s devoted to just having fun, free afternoon for veterans, active-duty military, Guard Reserve, and their families,” he said.

“A group of my classmates and I are here for an advanced leaders course over at UVA, right here, giving our support to pass veterans. And they’re out here just kind of spreading the word out, showing our support for them for everything they’ve done for us to also allow us to serve,” U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jose Padilla said. “It’s great to see not just, obviously, younger people, but everybody that’s out here of all different age generations, as you can really bring that gap to a close.”

The family-friendly event hopes to build the Charlottesville veteran community.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.