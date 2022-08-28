Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

6th Annual Seas the Day helping veterans

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An event created by a University of Virginia student is helping and celebrating military veterans.

The sixth annual Seas The Day event was held Sunday, August 28. Dozens of support groups set up tents and displays to make sure veterans know what’s out there for them.

“Often veterans just don’t know what’s out there and available,” Phil Clark, a board member at the West Point Society of Monticello, said. “That’s the main reason we’re here.”

Clark spent 21 years as an officer in the U.S. Army. He says more than 300 people signed up for Sunday’s event.

“It’s devoted to just having fun, free afternoon for veterans, active-duty military, Guard Reserve, and their families,” he said.

“A group of my classmates and I are here for an advanced leaders course over at UVA, right here, giving our support to pass veterans. And they’re out here just kind of spreading the word out, showing our support for them for everything they’ve done for us to also allow us to serve,” U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jose Padilla said. “It’s great to see not just, obviously, younger people, but everybody that’s out here of all different age generations, as you can really bring that gap to a close.”

The family-friendly event hopes to build the Charlottesville veteran community.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
Charlottesville
3 Charlottesville companies on Inc. 5000 list
Journey Middle School student Lucia Omand
ACPS middle schooler standing up to shorten the length of bus rides
cars
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
The trailer shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses...
Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’

Latest News

Festival of the Wheel
Boar’s Head Resort hosts Virginia Festival of the Wheel
Decades Arcade
Decades Arcade hosts charity pinball event
Virginia Festival of the Wheel
Boar’s Head Resort hosts Virginia Festival of the Wheel
Seas The Day 2022
6th Annual Seas the Day helping veterans