Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Friday Night Fury, August 26th scores & highlights

August 26th scores & highlights
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are all the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night:

Western Albemarle 42, Charlottesville 6

Stuarts Draft 41, William Monroe 0

Rustberg 35, Monticello 14

Orange County 35, Courtland 14

Albemarle 47, Harrisonburg 30,

Broadway 28, Fluvanna County 17

Appomattox 37, Buckingham County 24

Currituck 30, Fork Union 22

King William 21, Goochland 7

Randolph Henry 19, Nelson County 6

Spotswood 17, East Rockingham 8

Riverheads 61, Waynesboro 14

Turner Ashby 30, Fort Defiance 16

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
The trailer shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses...
Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’
Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
Charlottesville
3 Charlottesville companies on Inc. 5000 list
Journey Middle School student Lucia Omand
ACPS middle schooler standing up to shorten the length of bus rides

Latest News

Friday Night Fury, August 26th scores & highlights
Friday Night Fury, August 26th scores & highlights
Albemarle Patriots
Albemarle Patriots win season opener 47-0
Albemarle Patriots win season opener 47-0
Albemarle Patriots win season opener 47-0
UVa basketball in Rome
UVA Basketball team reflects on trip to Italy