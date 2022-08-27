Friday Night Fury, August 26th scores & highlights
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are all the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night:
Western Albemarle 42, Charlottesville 6
Stuarts Draft 41, William Monroe 0
Rustberg 35, Monticello 14
Orange County 35, Courtland 14
Albemarle 47, Harrisonburg 30,
Broadway 28, Fluvanna County 17
Appomattox 37, Buckingham County 24
Currituck 30, Fork Union 22
King William 21, Goochland 7
Randolph Henry 19, Nelson County 6
Spotswood 17, East Rockingham 8
Riverheads 61, Waynesboro 14
Turner Ashby 30, Fort Defiance 16
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.