Albemarle County Fire Rescue is hiring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue is looking to expand its team and bring new perspectives into its department.

ACFR is looking for people with leadership qualities that will help serve the community.

“We’re looking for somebody who does the right thing and has a positive attitude. Somebody who’s inclusive, who really enjoys being part of a team, and who has a heart for service,” Deputy Chief John Oprandy said.

Fire rescue experience is not necessary. ACFR provides all the training through basic academy to ensure new hires will be prepared for the job.

“We train folks in EMS skills, how to bandage a wound, how to take care of somebody after a car accident or a heart attack. You learn all these skills plus how to drive an ambulance, firefighting, and how to handle hazardous materials,” Oprandy said.

ACFR has attracted individuals from all over the country to join.

“I moved all the way across the U.S. from Washington State to take this job, and I’m really really glad that I did,” said Caleb Shetler, ACFR firefighter and paramedic. “From day one, you are taken into this family and given a place and a seat at the table”

ACFR also has a peer support group to help its staff with the taxing, yet rewarding nature of rescue work.

“We have a peer support group so that they can take care of each other in the moment on the job, and we also have a robust mental health program to support our folks, both on the job and off,” Oprandy said.

If you are interested in becoming a firefighter or know somebody who is, ACFR encourages you to apply before September 1st. Here is a link to apply and to find more information.

