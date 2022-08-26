Warm, Humid Last Weekend of August. Saturday - Stray Afternoon Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Stray t-showers fade away this evening. Warm and humid conditions for this last weekend of August. Daytime highs in the 80s to around 90. A weakening front over the region Saturday afternoon will trigger a few stray showers and storms. Sunday and Monday largely dry. A stronger approaching cold front next Tuesday and Wednesday, will bring a better chance of showers and storms. Turning cooler and less humid, behind this front for late next week.

Tonight: Stray evening t-showers fade. Partly cloudy, some fog. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Few stray storms. Highs 85-90. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Highs 85-90. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm, humid. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Some scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice, less humid. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s.

