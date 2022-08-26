Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health provides COVID-19 case count update and monkeypox spread details

Monkeypox outbreak
Monkeypox outbreak
By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to UVA Health, the COVID-19 case count around Charlottesville has remained steady for this week.

As of Friday, August 26 there are 37 positive patients at the medical center.

30 are adults in acute care. Another 4 adult patients are in the ICU.

During a briefing, Dr. Costi Sifri, an epidemiologist with the health system also talked about how monkeypox spreads.

“Monkeypox is spreading between individuals who have extended skin to skin, person to person contact. That’s what’s driving the outbreak that’s occurring here in the United States and globally. We have not seen transmission that’s occurring in more casual, brief interaction,” Dr. Sifri said.

He says parents and caregivers should know spread is unlikely at school.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 11 hospitalizations due to monkeypox in the Commonwealth as of Aug. 26.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
The trailer shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses...
Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’
Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
Charlottesville
3 Charlottesville companies on Inc. 5000 list
Journey Middle School student Lucia Omand
ACPS middle schooler standing up to shorten the length of bus rides

Latest News

UVA cheerleaders
UVA Cheerleaders greet Jackson-Via Elementary School Students
(FILE)
UVA School of Law class of 2025 shows record numbers
The Birth Sisters of Charlottesville
The Birth Sisters of Charlottesville celebrate Black Breastfeeding Week
batten builds day
Annual 2022 ‘Batten Builds Day’ event
Rose Hill Intersection
Intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive temporarily changed