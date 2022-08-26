UVA Health provides COVID-19 case count update and monkeypox spread details

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to UVA Health, the COVID-19 case count around Charlottesville has remained steady for this week.

As of Friday, August 26 there are 37 positive patients at the medical center.

30 are adults in acute care. Another 4 adult patients are in the ICU.

During a briefing, Dr. Costi Sifri, an epidemiologist with the health system also talked about how monkeypox spreads.

“Monkeypox is spreading between individuals who have extended skin to skin, person to person contact. That’s what’s driving the outbreak that’s occurring here in the United States and globally. We have not seen transmission that’s occurring in more casual, brief interaction,” Dr. Sifri said.

He says parents and caregivers should know spread is unlikely at school.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 11 hospitalizations due to monkeypox in the Commonwealth as of Aug. 26.

