Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Cheerleaders greet Jackson-Via Elementary School Students

UVA cheerleaders
UVA cheerleaders(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Charlottesville’s Jackson-Via Elementary School got a special surprise on their third day of school. A group of UVA cheerleaders greeted the children as they made their way to class in the morning.

“It’s been so fun, we’ve gotten amazing hugs, and smiles and just have had a really great time getting to brighten their days,” said UVA cheerleader Lex Magenheim.

The cheerleaders brought a lot of smiles to kids faces giving out hugs and posing for photos.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
The trailer shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses...
Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’
Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
Charlottesville
3 Charlottesville companies on Inc. 5000 list
Journey Middle School student Lucia Omand
ACPS middle schooler standing up to shorten the length of bus rides

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA School of Law class of 2025 shows record numbers
The Birth Sisters of Charlottesville
The Birth Sisters of Charlottesville celebrate Black Breastfeeding Week
batten builds day
Annual 2022 ‘Batten Builds Day’ event
Rose Hill Intersection
Intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive temporarily changed