UVA Cheerleaders greet Jackson-Via Elementary School Students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Charlottesville’s Jackson-Via Elementary School got a special surprise on their third day of school. A group of UVA cheerleaders greeted the children as they made their way to class in the morning.

“It’s been so fun, we’ve gotten amazing hugs, and smiles and just have had a really great time getting to brighten their days,” said UVA cheerleader Lex Magenheim.

The cheerleaders brought a lot of smiles to kids faces giving out hugs and posing for photos.

