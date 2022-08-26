Sunny, warn and humid

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Warm temperatures and high humidity will remain in place for the next several days. We’ll see partly sunny skies today, with a slight chance for a stray shower or storm. This pattern will be repeated Saturday as well. Overall our rain chances will be limited until later Tuesday into Wednesday when we’ll have a better chance for showers and storms. Look for less humidity by Thursday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, warm & humid, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Stray evening shower or storm, partly cloudy, fog, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower or storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, few showers, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

