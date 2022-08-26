Sunny , warm , and humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. temperatures will be near normal, and humidity will remain high through the middle of next week. A weak cold front will approach the region the next 24 hours. There is a slight chance we’ll see any rain with this system Meanwhile, conditions will continue to warm next week, with a high probability for showers and storms later Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect lower humidity and cooler temperatures by Thursday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, warm & humid, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Stray evening shower or storm, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, few showers, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, late showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, less humid & cooler, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.