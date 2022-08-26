Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Sunny , warm , and humid

Seasonal weekend, stray storm
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. temperatures will be near normal, and humidity will remain high through the middle of next week. A weak cold front will approach the region the next 24 hours. There is a slight chance we’ll see any rain with this system Meanwhile, conditions will continue to warm next week, with a high probability for showers and storms later Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect lower humidity and cooler temperatures by Thursday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, warm & humid, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Stray evening shower or storm, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, few showers, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, late showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, less humid & cooler, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
The trailer shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses...
Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’
Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
Charlottesville
3 Charlottesville companies on Inc. 5000 list
Journey Middle School student Lucia Omand
ACPS middle schooler standing up to shorten the length of bus rides

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Sunny, warn and humid
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM