Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Legal analyst discusses President Biden’s partial loan forgiveness announcement

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden
By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The pause on federal student loan repayment will be extended for the last time through December 31, 2022. Borrowers should expect to resume payment in January 2023, but what’s owed could be a lot less.

NBC29′s legal analyst AC Reiman says President Biden’s loan forgiveness plans are legal even though they have some people upset.

“The distinguishing factor of why President Joe Biden has been able to provide up to $10k (for non-pell grant recipients) is that ‘student loan’ only applies to federal loans,” Reiman said.

Up to $20k in loan forgiveness is on the table for Pell Grant recipients.

“This does not apply to borrowers who have any private loans or any private companies, or equity. That will not be forgiven, but that’s the reason that the government is able to allow this forgiveness,” Reiman said.

She says approaching elections could be a partial driving factor in this decision.

“This is not a presidential election that is happening, but there needs to be an incentive to have people vote, and especially with the recent events of Roe v. Wade, this might be a push to get younger voters back into the polls,” Reiman said.

Younger voters and those in the middle class are the ones who will be most deeply impacted by this decision on loans. It only applies to people who make under $125k each year.

“If if you have fully payed off your debt and have none left, you might be in a position of being potentially upset that you had to pay your own student loans. Often that is the position that Republicans are taking, they’re saying, ‘this is unfair, this doesn’t help inflation, this is billions of dollars.’ On the other hand, those who think this is great are saying, ‘we’ve never been able to get ahead, and now we’re able to get a break,’” Reiman said.

This link can lead you to the loan forgiveness qualification requirements.

The application is not yet available, but it will be by December. You will not be able to apply after the pause on repayments ends.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
The trailer shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses...
Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’
Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
Charlottesville
3 Charlottesville companies on Inc. 5000 list
Journey Middle School student Lucia Omand
ACPS middle schooler standing up to shorten the length of bus rides

Latest News

Rose Hill Intersection
Intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive temporarily changed
Monkeypox outbreak
UVA Health provides COVID-19 case count update and monkeypox spread details
Journey Middle School
Jack Jouett Middle School renamed, now Journey Middle School
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia