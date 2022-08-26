Legal analyst discusses President Biden’s partial loan forgiveness announcement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The pause on federal student loan repayment will be extended for the last time through December 31, 2022. Borrowers should expect to resume payment in January 2023, but what’s owed could be a lot less.

NBC29′s legal analyst AC Reiman says President Biden’s loan forgiveness plans are legal even though they have some people upset.

“The distinguishing factor of why President Joe Biden has been able to provide up to $10k (for non-pell grant recipients) is that ‘student loan’ only applies to federal loans,” Reiman said.

Up to $20k in loan forgiveness is on the table for Pell Grant recipients.

“This does not apply to borrowers who have any private loans or any private companies, or equity. That will not be forgiven, but that’s the reason that the government is able to allow this forgiveness,” Reiman said.

She says approaching elections could be a partial driving factor in this decision.

“This is not a presidential election that is happening, but there needs to be an incentive to have people vote, and especially with the recent events of Roe v. Wade, this might be a push to get younger voters back into the polls,” Reiman said.

Younger voters and those in the middle class are the ones who will be most deeply impacted by this decision on loans. It only applies to people who make under $125k each year.

“If if you have fully payed off your debt and have none left, you might be in a position of being potentially upset that you had to pay your own student loans. Often that is the position that Republicans are taking, they’re saying, ‘this is unfair, this doesn’t help inflation, this is billions of dollars.’ On the other hand, those who think this is great are saying, ‘we’ve never been able to get ahead, and now we’re able to get a break,’” Reiman said.

The application is not yet available, but it will be by December. You will not be able to apply after the pause on repayments ends.

