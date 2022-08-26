Jack Jouett Middle School renamed, now Journey Middle School
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With a new name, an Albemarle County Public School welcomes students back.
Formerly known as Jack Jouett Middle School, the school is now called Journey Middle School.
Jack Jouett was a slave owner in the late 1700s.
“As part of our school board policy, our school was named after a person, and we wanted to make sure that name aligns with our mission, vision, and values,” Principal Ashby Johnson said.
The school had a committee that came together to rename it as of July 1.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.