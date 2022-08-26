Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Jack Jouett Middle School renamed, now Journey Middle School

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With a new name, an Albemarle County Public School welcomes students back.

Formerly known as Jack Jouett Middle School, the school is now called Journey Middle School.

Jack Jouett was a slave owner in the late 1700s.

“As part of our school board policy, our school was named after a person, and we wanted to make sure that name aligns with our mission, vision, and values,” Principal Ashby Johnson said.

The school had a committee that came together to rename it as of July 1.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
Charlottesville
3 Charlottesville companies on Inc. 5000 list
Journey Middle School student Lucia Omand
ACPS middle schooler standing up to shorten the length of bus rides
cars
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
The trailer shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses...
Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’

Latest News

Albemarle County Fire Rescue (FILE)
Albemarle County Fire Rescue is hiring
Mural event
Blue Ridge Children’s Museum hosts a mural contribution event
Jouett & Greer
Jack Jouett Middle School renamed, now Journey Middle School
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Police investigating shots fired along 9th St. NW
Louisa County Office Building
Louisa County reminding voters of redistricting changes