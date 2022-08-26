Jack Jouett Middle School renamed, now Journey Middle School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With a new name, an Albemarle County Public School welcomes students back.

Formerly known as Jack Jouett Middle School, the school is now called Journey Middle School.

Jack Jouett was a slave owner in the late 1700s.

“As part of our school board policy, our school was named after a person, and we wanted to make sure that name aligns with our mission, vision, and values,” Principal Ashby Johnson said.

The school had a committee that came together to rename it as of July 1.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.