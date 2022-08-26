Advertise With Us
The Birth Sisters of Charlottesville celebrate Black Breastfeeding Week

The Birth Sisters of Charlottesville
The Birth Sisters of Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the Birth Sisters of Charlottesville, women are coming together to support each other with the transition to motherhood and educating each other on the benefits of breastfeeding.

Aug. 25-31 is Black Breastfeeding Week, and the Birth Sisters of Charlottesville is marking the occasion through celebrating and continuing their advocacy.

“There’s a lot of evidence-based information that says that having a support partner, having someone there for you, is beneficial to a better outcome for your birth. Increased rates of soothing, decreased rates of infant mortality, decreased rates of premature birth, better outcomes for mom, less interventions during their delivery,” Co-founder and Executive Director Lisa Brown said.

Tikara Cannon is a mother who says that lack of access and recognition to education on breastfeeding created unrealistic expectations for her.

“So, I’m a twin mom, I had my girls prematurely in 2015, and I knew nothing about breastfeeding. No one in my family had prepared me for it. I knew my grandmother likely breastfed her four children, but no, I wasn’t provided any of that family education, and nobody in my area gave me a warning of what I was to experience in having been early,” Cannon said.

Women of color are less likely to breastfeed, and Brown wants to use this week as an opportunity for encouragement and support.

“This week is really about celebrating just the fact that we do breastfeed, black women do breastfeed. I breastfed all three of my children, and that representation needs to be seen. I think that is an encouragement for other women,” Brown said.

