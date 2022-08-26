Albemarle Patriots win season opener 47-0

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle High School football team won its season opener Thursday night, shutting out Harrisonburg 47-0.

Albemarle scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and never looked back. Albemarle quarterback Amaje Parker ran 28 yards for the first touchdown of the game and then threw three touchdowns to put the Patriots up 26-0 at halftime. Parker completed 10-of-14 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots added three more scores in the second half. Senior defensive end Maleyke Hicks had two sacks helping Albemarle hold Harrisonburg to just 43 yards of total offense in the shutout win.

Albemarle’s next games is Friday at William Fleming High School.

