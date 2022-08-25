Advertise With Us
Back On Track
WATCH: Bald eagle seen going through airport security

The raptor is perched on the arm of a man wearing what looks like a falconry glove or gauntlet and flaps its wings. (Source: Elijah Burke /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) – Transportation Security Administration agents saw a non-traditional traveler go through airport security Monday - an apparent bald eagle.

Elijah Burke shared a video on Twitter of a traveler in Charlotte Douglas International Airport holding the large bird of prey.

The raptor is perched on the arm of a man wearing what looks like a falconry glove or gauntlet and flaps its wings.

“It was my girlfriend, Karleen, who pointed the eagle out to me,” Burke said.

TSA allows small pets, including birds, through security checkpoints, but their travel accommodations are set by each airline.

Some airlines allow small pets to accompany their owners in the cabin of the plane if their travel carrier meets size requirements, while other animals must travel in the cargo hold.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

