Warm temperatures and higher humidity
Stray shower chance next few days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure that has delivered a couple of beautiful days across the region is drifting east. We’ll see a southwesterly wind that will increase humidity levels. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s. Over the next few days we’ll have daily chances for stray thundershowers. Our next opportunity for widespread showers and storms will be late Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, stray t-shower, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Evening stray t-shower, mostly cloudy, Low: mid 60s
Friday: Partly sunny, stray shower of t-shower, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, stray t-storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, late showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Wednesday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
