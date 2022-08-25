Warm temperatures and higher humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure that has delivered a couple of beautiful days across the region is drifting east. We’ll see a southwesterly wind that will increase humidity levels. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s. Over the next few days we’ll have daily chances for stray thundershowers. Our next opportunity for widespread showers and storms will be late Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, stray t-shower, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Evening stray t-shower, mostly cloudy, Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, stray shower of t-shower, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray t-storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, late showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.