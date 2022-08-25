Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Warm and More Humid. Some Stray Storms Friday and Saturday PM

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer and more humid as we move into Friday and this last weekend of August. A few stray showers and storms the next couple of afternoons, in association with a weakening front. Sunday and Monday largely dry. A stronger approaching cold front next Tuesday and Wednesday, will bring a better chance of showers and storms. Turning cooler, behind this front for late next week.

Tonight: Early isolated shower/storm. Skies return mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. Few stray showers and storms by PM. Highs 85-90. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Few stray storms. Highs 85-90. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Highs 85-90. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm, humid. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Some scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice, less humid. Highs low to mid 80s.

