VSP: Missing senior alert

Ronnie Wolford
Ronnie Wolford
By WVIR Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Albemarle County Police Department on Aug. 25, as of 7:10 a.m.

Ronnie Darrell Wolford was last seen on Aug. 24, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. on Monocan Trail in Covesville, VA. He was possibly wearing a camouflage baseball hat and black motorcycle boots. He also walks with a cane. He is possibly driving a gray 2016 Nissan Frontier displaying Virginia plates: ULD3555

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Please contact the ACPD with any information regarding his whereabouts at 434-296-580.

