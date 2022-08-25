Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Seasonably warm and humid

Slight chance for showers and a storm
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has drifted east of our region. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. Temperatures will remain at near seasonal levels for the next several days. However, with a southerly wind now advancing across the region, humidity will gradually increase. Each day will feature a slight chance for a late shower or storm. Our best chance for widespread showers and storms will occur Tuesday into Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, stray t-shower, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Stray evening shower, mostly cloudy, Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, stray shower or storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, late showers & a storm, High: upper 90s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

