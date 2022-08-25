Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With a lot more people in Virginia paying more personal property taxes on their cars, Madison County is working to ease the financial burden.

The personal use vehicle tax is now $3 per $100 of assessed value, which is down $0.60 from what it was previously.

Due to scarcity, used car values have increased dramatically since the pandemic began.

“We understand that there is some relief that needed to take place and we hope this is something that will provide that relief,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Clay Jackson said.

This rate is also lower than the ones proposed going into the meeting.

By contrast, Greene County’s personal vehicle tax is $5 per $100 of assessed value.

