Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

First-time college student transition advice for parents

A parent helps push cart full of dorm essentials during first year move-in
A parent helps push cart full of dorm essentials during first year move-in(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The transition from high school to college can be difficult for the parents of new college students.

Tim Davis, a clinical psychologist at the University of Virginia, is sharing some advice for parents.

Davis says the key is to evolve your parenting style, learn active listening, and validate your child’s experiences.

“We do have to evolve as parents and really especially with young adults and college students learn to really meet them where they are instead of the other way around, which is kind of how it’s been in the past,” he said.

Davis says to allow yourself some grace in the transition process.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
The trailer shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses...
Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’
Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
Charlottesville
3 Charlottesville companies on Inc. 5000 list
A family creation. Jim has always been a lefty, this is one of the last things he was able to...
Retired UVA pediatrician diagnosed with ALS creates a fund to help fight it

Latest News

Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle
Charlottesville/Albemarle Meals on Wheels gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year
Ronnie Wolford
VSP: Missing senior alert
Journey Middle School student Lucia Omand
ACPS middle schooler standing up to shorten the length of bus rides
UVa basketball in Rome
UVA Basketball team reflects on trip to Italy