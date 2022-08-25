First-time college student transition advice for parents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The transition from high school to college can be difficult for the parents of new college students.

Tim Davis, a clinical psychologist at the University of Virginia, is sharing some advice for parents.

Davis says the key is to evolve your parenting style, learn active listening, and validate your child’s experiences.

“We do have to evolve as parents and really especially with young adults and college students learn to really meet them where they are instead of the other way around, which is kind of how it’s been in the past,” he said.

Davis says to allow yourself some grace in the transition process.

