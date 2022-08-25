Eviction Filings Increase

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since pandemic rent protections expired, the Charlottesville Legal Aid Justice Center says it has seen a significant increase in eviction lawsuit filings.

It says that just last month, nearly 200 suits were filed in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

“There was a ton of money set up to pay for the rent of those who could not pay their own rent due to the pandemic. These temporary state laws required landlords to apply for rent relief protection and wait 45 days for the application to be approved before they could even file for an eviction,” said Caroline Klosko with the Legal Aid Justice Center.

According to a study conducted by the Washington Post, rent has increased nationwide by 11.3%.

“With its sunset period at the end of June, rent relief stopped accepting new applications on May 15. So predictably, we’ve seen a lot of evictions filed in July,” Klosko said.

Now that Virginia’s rent relief program has ended, the loss of the protections granted by it have left many tenants looking for options.

“If you are able to come up with the background, plus the fees including court fees and attorneys fees, and pay that to the landlord 48 hours before the sheriff shows up to put you out, then your landlord has to accept the money and they have to let you stay. That’s the major source of hope for long term housing stability,” Klosko said.

