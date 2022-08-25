Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Charlottesville/Albemarle Meals on Wheels gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year

Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle
Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-Albemarle Meals on Wheels is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Meals on Wheels is holding its first ever benefit concert with the help of Pro Re Nata Brewery.

“We’re really excited to be able to, we’re changing it up a little bit this year,” MOW Executive Director Robin Goldstein said.

On September 28 starting at 6, Chamomile and Whiskey will play at Pro Re Nata to help bring in money for Meals on Wheels.

“It’s our first fundraiser since 2019, so we hope people will come out, and if you can’t make it that night, that’s totally fine. You’re welcome to support us by buying the raffle tickets,” Goldstein said.

The raffle tickets will be for the chance to win baskets donated by dozens of businesses.

This fundraiser is important to help the non profit continue to feed those in need.

“This is about one-third of our entire operating budget for the year. So it’s really helpful for us. It supports about four months of food for over 300 clients in Charlottesville,” Goldstein said.

A link to tickets and more information can be found here.

