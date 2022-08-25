Advertise With Us
date 2022-08-25
Blue Ridge Community College and Augusta Health partner to bring stipends to nursing students

A new stipend program is beginning at BRCC.
By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dr. John Downey, president of Blue Ridge Community College, and Mary Mannix, president and CEO of Augusta Health, met at the hospital on Aug. 25, 2022.

After a round of speeches before employees, something special was put in writing.

A new stipend program is beginning at BRCC, and its nursing students will receive hands on training at Augusta Health and will receive monthly stipends to help education affordability.

“A career like nursing can mean the difference between a person being in poverty and being in the upper middle class,” Dr. Downey said.

Students have to submit two applications to qualify: One to BRCC and another to Augusta health.

“We know about the critical nursing shortage and the shortage of employees in all sectors of the economy, but especially in healthcare,” Dr. Downey said.

Mannix says this is important because it will help students around barriers that come when completing higher education, like caring for children or working full time.

