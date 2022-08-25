Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Court upholds temporary block on Arkansas gender care ban for transgender youth

Gender-affirming care for youth was targeted in a 2021 Arkansas law.
Gender-affirming care for youth was targeted in a 2021 Arkansas law.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has agreed with a judge’s ruling preventing the state from enforcing a ban on transgender children receiving gender affirming medical care.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing the 2021 law.

Arkansas was the first state to enact such a ban.

The law also prohibits doctors from referring patients elsewhere for gender affirming care.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed the ban last year, but GOP lawmakers overrode him and enacted the measure.

\Multiple medical groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the ban.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
The trailer shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses...
Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’
Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
Charlottesville
3 Charlottesville companies on Inc. 5000 list
A family creation. Jim has always been a lefty, this is one of the last things he was able to...
Retired UVA pediatrician diagnosed with ALS creates a fund to help fight it

Latest News

Authorities respond to an ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health in Hawaii on Wednesday. One...
Patient dies, paramedic critically hurt after ambulance fire, apparent explosion outside Hawaii hospital
A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death...
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Ukrainian nuke plant near fighting cut off from power grid