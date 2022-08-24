Advertise With Us
Sunny and warm

Increasing humidity
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies across the region today. Temperatures will be seasonal and humidity will be comfortable. That will begin to change Thursday. A southerly wind will increase humidity with a chance for a isolated shower Thursday afternoon. Shower and thunderstorm chances will slightly increase later in the day Friday, with isolated chances for showers and storms this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warm , High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated shower, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated shower & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday:

