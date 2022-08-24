Advertise With Us
Seasonal temperatures, comfortable humidity

Unsettled late week with high humidity
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering plenty of sunshine today. We’ll see near seasonal temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. That will begin to change Thursday, as a southerly wind increases humidity. We’ll have a slight chance or afternoon showers Thursday as well. Meanwhile, our late week and weekend will feature seasonal conditions, a fair amount of sunshine and a chance for scattered showers and a storm. Our next chance for more widespread rain will come by next Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, late shower or storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, isolate shower or storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated shower, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

