Last Week of August Outlook

Seasonable with Few Storm Chances
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The breeze will start to turn back to the south Thursday. This will increase our relative humidity. While most communities will remain rain free, there will be an isolated shower or thunderstorm pop-up later in the afternoon and evening.

Perhaps a slightly better isolated shower and thunderstorm chance on Friday afternoon and evening.

The last weekend of August will not be a washout. High temperatures getting close to 90 degrees with only sparse rain chances into next Monday.

Our next best shower, downpour and thunderstorm activity looks to be next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the 60s. A little fog by dawn along the river valleys.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm later in the day and evening. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Hazy, hot and a little more humid. Isolated shower/storm chance in the afternoon and evening. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday, Sunday and next Monday: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Stray shower/storm around. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday and next Wednesday: Partly sunny and muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows near 70.

