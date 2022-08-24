First Day of school means hundreds of student walking to Charlottesville and Albemarle schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School is back in session for Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

With less bus drivers behind the wheel, students and school leaders alike are walking to their schools together.

“We’re just trying to have a walking bus,” Buford Middle School Principal Rodney Jordan said.

Luckily, the first day of the “walking bus” was a resounding success, with the only problems encountered being the summer heat and a few uphill climbs.

“There were a few hills, but I mean we got through it so it was okay,” said Tamana Khaydari, a student.

Bianca Johnson works for Charlottesville City Schools, and she spent her morning walking a group of students from their homes to Buford Middle.

“We walked from Friendship Court, we stopped at Sixth Street and stopped on First Street. We’re also going to add a stop at Tonsler since we’ll be passing that along the way,” Johnson said. “We had a great walk, the kids were pretty enthusiastic except for the hill on Elliott.”

“I think that hill was when I started sweating,” Jordan said.

The journey to school took about 30 minutes.

“We did see some places along the way that could take a little touching up, maybe some weed pulling and things like that to make the sidewalks clear for our students,” Johnson said.

The wheels on the bus are only going round and round for students who live especially far from the school, so this joint effort from students and faculty has meant a lot.

“This is until all of our kids have a bus. Their principals will be out there with them, I’ll be out there with them, whether it’s raining, cold, whatever, like, I’ll be out there with them, because we shouldn’t ask kids and require kids to do things that we’re not willing to do,” Jordan said.

“It’s really thoughtful for them to do it with us, because if you’re getting a student to do it, them doing it themselves shows that they really care,” Khaydari said.

This is the CCS’s current plan for the foreseeable future, rain or shine.

