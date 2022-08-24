Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

First Day of school means hundreds of student walking to Charlottesville and Albemarle schools

Children walking to school on the first day, August 24.
Children walking to school on the first day, August 24.(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School is back in session for Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

With less bus drivers behind the wheel, students and school leaders alike are walking to their schools together.

“We’re just trying to have a walking bus,” Buford Middle School Principal Rodney Jordan said.

Luckily, the first day of the “walking bus” was a resounding success, with the only problems encountered being the summer heat and a few uphill climbs.

“There were a few hills, but I mean we got through it so it was okay,” said Tamana Khaydari, a student.

Bianca Johnson works for Charlottesville City Schools, and she spent her morning walking a group of students from their homes to Buford Middle.

“We walked from Friendship Court, we stopped at Sixth Street and stopped on First Street. We’re also going to add a stop at Tonsler since we’ll be passing that along the way,” Johnson said. “We had a great walk, the kids were pretty enthusiastic except for the hill on Elliott.”

“I think that hill was when I started sweating,” Jordan said.

The journey to school took about 30 minutes.

“We did see some places along the way that could take a little touching up, maybe some weed pulling and things like that to make the sidewalks clear for our students,” Johnson said.

The wheels on the bus are only going round and round for students who live especially far from the school, so this joint effort from students and faculty has meant a lot.

“This is until all of our kids have a bus. Their principals will be out there with them, I’ll be out there with them, whether it’s raining, cold, whatever, like, I’ll be out there with them, because we shouldn’t ask kids and require kids to do things that we’re not willing to do,” Jordan said.

“It’s really thoughtful for them to do it with us, because if you’re getting a student to do it, them doing it themselves shows that they really care,” Khaydari said.

This is the CCS’s current plan for the foreseeable future, rain or shine.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
The trailer shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses...
Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’
Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
Charlottesville
3 Charlottesville companies on Inc. 5000 list
Photo courtesy TSA
TSA stops Waynesboro man from carrying gun onto flight at CHO

Latest News

Journey Middle School student Lucia Omand
ACPS middle schooler standing up to shorten the length of bus rides
UVa basketball in Rome
UVA Basketball team reflects on trip to Italy
(STOCK)
ACPS implementing new learning style
Conversation held at Violet Crown August 24.
CPD Interim Chief Durrette speaks about downtown issues