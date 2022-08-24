CPD Interim Chief Durrette speaks about downtown issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interim Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette is hearing from the public about downtown issues.

People voiced concerns at an event held inside the Violet Crown Theater Wednesday, August 24. Items included alleged lack of police presence, the absence of public restrooms on the Downtown Mall, and mental health efforts police are making when interacting with people.

Many business owners joined the conversation to ask what the best plan of action is when people experiencing housing insecurity trespass on their property.

They also discussed adding security cameras downtown.

“That’s a conversation we’ve been trying to have for years on the Downtown Mall. I get the concept on both ends: A lot of people don’t want ‘Big Bob’ watching, but it also helps solve crime,” Durrette said.

Durrette says CPD is working to report the progress on solving these issues online.

