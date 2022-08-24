ACPS implementing new learning style

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is trying a new teaching method, invitational learning.

“The idea that it’s all about bringing the student name and being the center of the work rather than having more of a teacher-centered environment or content-centered classroom,” Superintendent Matthew Haas said.

Haas says this has been a work in progress: “Our mission is to eliminate achievement gap, to eliminate the predictive value of race, class, gender, special capacity on student achievement, and to do that you can’t work in environments where one size fits all,” the superintendent said.

He says invitational learning is tailored what each student needs.

“When teachers bring students work on doing pre-assessment so that they know where all their students are relative to the content that they need to learn for the year. Then they know each student’s individual assets and what’s going to be challenging for them. We set goals with the student,” Haas said.

