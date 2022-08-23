You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front is now to our east. High pressure is building in behind the front. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, seasonal temperatures, and lower humidity. This pleasant pattern will last through the late week. A stray shower may develop later Friday, with hit or miss showers and a storm this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, lower humidity, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, Shower or storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

