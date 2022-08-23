Sunny and nice

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering a nice August stretch of weather. We’ll have plenty of sunshine today, seasonal temperatures and lower humidity. This pattern will stay in place the next few days. By the end of the week we could see a shower or two by later Friday. The weekend will not be a wash out, but the region will have a chance for scattered showers and a storm. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, lower humidity, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered shower & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered shower, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered shower, High: mid 80s...LOw: upper 60s

