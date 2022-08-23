Advertise With Us
Back On Track
PHOTOS: San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomes ‘significant’ birth of baby white rhino

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park said it welcomed the birth of a white rhino calf.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - The San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced this week the arrival of a male white rhino born to a first-time mother.

According to the park, the unnamed calf was conceived through natural breeding with the mother, Livia, and the father, J Gregory, and was born on Aug. 6.

Wildlife care specialists report the calf is healthy, confident and full of energy. They said Livia is an excellent mother, being very attentive and protective.

Representatives with the park said, “all rhino births are significant,” and the calf’s birth represents an essential step with Livia carrying a calf to term, as she could serve as a surrogate mother in the future.

Livia and her calf are expected to remain in a private habitat to allow time for bonding at the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center within the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

