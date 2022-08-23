Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Pedestrian tunnel near downtown Charlottesville is closed for a few weeks

Charlottesville's Belmont Bridge seen from Skycam29
Charlottesville's Belmont Bridge seen from Skycam29(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The pedestrian tunnel behind the Ting Pavilion is closing for a few week starting Tuesday, August 23.

A detour will be in place if you’re walking that way, and expect flaggers if you’re driving around there.

The tunnel is being extended, and an underground storm water detention system is being rebuilt on Water Street.

This is tied to the Belmont Bridge Project.

The tunnel is expected to re-open in late September.

