Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Friends of Charlottesville Downtown meets with local businesses

Downtown Mall
Downtown Mall(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Tuesday, August 23, Friends of Charlottesville Downtown met for its first general business meeting.

Its goal is to raise private money to refresh the environment and public space of the Downtown Mall.

“I think the businesses will really help us in being a supporter of some of the initiatives we want to do as we continue to work with the government and with the community,” Executive Director Greer Achenbach said.

Friends of Charlottesville Downtown says it is currently working on future events.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
The trailer shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses...
Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’
American Airlines Planes
American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO
Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.

Latest News

A family creation. Jim has always been a lefty, this is one of the last things he was able to...
Retired UVA pediatrician diagnosed with ALS creates a fund to help fight it
Housing sales are low in July
Virginia Realtors: Housing prices soar, sales drop
Charlottesville's Belmont Bridge seen from Skycam29
Pedestrian tunnel near downtown Charlottesville is closed for a few weeks
Teacher wages are lower or the same from 20 years ago
Low pay in Virginia leading cause of teacher shortage