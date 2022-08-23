Friends of Charlottesville Downtown meets with local businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Tuesday, August 23, Friends of Charlottesville Downtown met for its first general business meeting.

Its goal is to raise private money to refresh the environment and public space of the Downtown Mall.

“I think the businesses will really help us in being a supporter of some of the initiatives we want to do as we continue to work with the government and with the community,” Executive Director Greer Achenbach said.

Friends of Charlottesville Downtown says it is currently working on future events.

