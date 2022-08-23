Advertise With Us
Dry Weather Wins

Small Rain Chances Late Week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A northwest breeze behind a summer cold front continues to usher in less muggy conditions to the region. Remaining dry through at least Wednesday.

Becoming a little more humid late week and this weekend. This will cause an isolated shower and thunderstorm to pop-up during the heating of the afternoon and early evening.

Overall small rain chances Friday and this weekend. Not expecting widespread heavy rain or severe weather.

Temperatures will be near average for the end of August.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with patchy fog late. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s. Patchy fog.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. A little more muggy. Isolated shower/storm risk. Not a washout. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Some fog by morning.

Monday and next Tuesday: Partly sunny with most areas staying rain free. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid to upper 60s. Keep checking back for updates.

