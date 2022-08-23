Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks

The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water as local forecasters are calling for rain.(Dinosaur Valley State Park)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The severe drought in Texas has uncovered a little piece of history.

Dinosaur tracks from about 113 million years ago can be seen in a dried-out river in Dinosaur Valley State Park.

A park official said these tracks likely came from an Acrocanthosaurus, weighed seven tons and reached 15 feet tall.

The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water as local forecasters are calling for rain.

Park officials say that is a good thing because the water helps protect the prints from natural weathering and erosion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
The trailer shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses...
Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’
American Airlines Planes
American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO
Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.

Latest News

A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the...
Massachusetts 8th grader written up for wearing hijab to school
This image released by HBO Max shows Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in a scene from...
‘House of the Dragon’ is HBO’s top series premiere ever
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
Biden leaning toward canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers
A family creation. Jim has always been a lefty, this is one of the last things he was able to...
Retired UVA pediatrician diagnosed with ALS creates a fund to help fight it
Housing sales are low in July
Virginia Realtors: Housing prices soar, sales drop