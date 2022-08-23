CCS school year begins, and so do the new walking routes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools are starting the school year on Wednesday, August 24, with only nine bus drivers as of August 12.

With too few bus drivers, more and more Charlottesville students are being asked to get to school on their own.

CCS has planned out walking zones and increased the number of crossing guards in the hopes that this new plan will work smoothly.

“We’ve walked all of those routes, we’ve made some modifications based on infrastructure of sidewalk signs, crossing guards. We want those commonly used routes to be the safest routes for our students to and from schools,” Superintendent Royal Gurley said.

There will be adults helping control cars, traffic, and kids.

“We just went through what those protocols would look like for our crossing guards, how they would direct traffic, and how again, they will interact with the public and with the students in order to keep them, and everyone else in the community, safe,” Supervisor of Operations, Facilities, and Safety Jason Lee said.

There are also signs up all around town, asking drivers to be more careful.

“Make sure your child understands how to get to and from school, whether they’re walking with a friend or whether they’re walking with staff members to and from school.” Gurley said. “We’ve been reassuring our families that our kids got this and that they’re going to be okay.”

On days when the weather is looking rainy, CCS says families in need can contact the Family Engagement Office or their specific school for rain gear.

Friendship Court is one of the communities that is creating a rainy day closet for kids living there.

