Back to Work and School Forecast

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a couple of at times stormy and rainy days, our weather will finally improve through the end of the week!

Becoming less muggy Tuesday and Wednesday with a northwest breeze behind a summer cold front. Hot sunshine during the day and pleasant overnight through mid week.

The next best isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm chance returns for the weekend.

Temperatures near or slightly below average for the rest of August.

Monday overnight: Partly cloudy with some fog. A light breeze should prevent widespread fog like we had Monday morning. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: Not much of a weather pattern change. Mostly to partly sunny. Most areas will be dry. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s with patchy fog by dawn.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm risk. Mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny at this time. Highs upper 80s. Keep checking back for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.