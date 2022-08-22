Advertise With Us
Shenandoah National Park requiring masks in buildings

Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Shenandoah National Park is requiring all visitors above the age of 2 to wear a mask inside its buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

“Basically, we follow the community levels that are published by CDC,” Park Superintendent Pat Kenney said Monday, August 22. “Then we will adjust accordingly.”

The CDC updates transmission levels every week.

The national park stretches across eight counties. Looking at transmission rates is how it makes its decision.

“If four or more of those counties move into high transmission, we require masking,” Kenney said. “They are not required outdoors, only if you go inside a building within the park.”

