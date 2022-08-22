Shannon Foundation announces grant recipients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ten Albemarle County teachers have been awarded grants from the Edgar and Eleanor Shannon Foundation for Excellence in Public Education that amount to $15,000.

Teachers submitted innovative school projects, and could be awarded up to $5,000.

One of the winners, Brownsville Elementary Librarian Gay Baker, will be using her grant to create a StoryWalk project around the outside of her school.

“StoryWalk is when you take apart a picture book and laminate each page, and then you put it in display panels, maybe 20 or so feet apart, so that as you’re enjoying the story you’re moving from page to page” Baker said.

Baker says the StoryWalk will be open to both students and the public.

