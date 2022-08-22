JMRL name change task force provides update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library board heard an update Monday, August 22, from a task force focused on the library system’s name.

The task force says its goal is to summarize public input about a potential change.

The decision to change the name is still up to the counties JRML serves, not the board.

“To make a recommendation to the full board on any particular action JMRL should take any solicitation of expertise or input needs to come with an upfront understanding that the authority to change the name of JMRL lies with Charlottesville, Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson,” Library Director David Plunkett said.

The group will also organize meetings with experts on possible name changes.

