Isolated Severe Weather Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a weak cold front which will move across the region into tonight. This front will spark scattered showers, downpours and a thunderstorm. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

Any thunderstorm may produce a damaging wind gust and localized flooding. Unlike Sunday, not all areas will receive rainfall.

Areas of fog will form overnight.

Overall a drier and more quiet weather pattern sets in for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures near or a little below average for late August.

The chances for an isolated shower and thunderstorm will turn late week and weekend.

Monday afternoon and early evening: Partly sunny with a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Warm and humid.

Monday overnight: Areas of dense fog to start the morning. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s. Areas of fog at dawn.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny. Warm and humid with an isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm risk. Mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s. Keep checking back for updates.

