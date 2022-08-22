Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Eye to the sky

Clearing skies and lower humidity Tuesday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. A slow moving cold front will bring scattered showers and a storm this afternoon and evening. Behind the front, conditions will begin to clear, and humidity will drop. Our dry stretch of weather will stick around until the late week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s

Evening showers & storm, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

