Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the afternoon. A southerly wind will keep high humidity and near seasonal temperatures in place. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Scattered showers and a storm will be possible this afternoon into this evening. Behind the front, look for lowering humidity levels and pleasant conditions for the mid and late week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Evening showers & storm, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, lower humidity, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Increasing clouds, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

